Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    (B-Roll) Flag Raising Dedication for Lieutenant Thomas Holmes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jose Ibarra 

    1st Armored Division

    1st Armored Division soldiers raised an American flag over Fort Bliss, Texas in honor of Lieutenant Thomas Holmes "Sugarfoot. This flag was delivered to his family where it was draped over his casket during his funeral service.

    Lieutenant Holmes served as an officer in the 10th Armored Division (Tigers) during World War II. He had the privilege of leading Soldiers during the Battle of Bastogne as Allied forces pushed into occupied France.
    His awards include the Silver Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, French Croix de Guerre, the Bronze Star of Belgium, and the Purple Heart.
    Lieutenant Holmes was the last surviving officer of the 10th Armored Division upon his passing on September 9th, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858294
    VIRIN: 220914-A-BM744-810
    Filename: DOD_109232072
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (B-Roll) Flag Raising Dedication for Lieutenant Thomas Holmes, by SFC Jose Ibarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    Flag Dedication
    Lieutenant Thomas Holmes
    Sugerfoot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT