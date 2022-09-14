(B-Roll) Flag Raising Dedication for Lieutenant Thomas Holmes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858294" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1st Armored Division soldiers raised an American flag over Fort Bliss, Texas in honor of Lieutenant Thomas Holmes "Sugarfoot. This flag was delivered to his family where it was draped over his casket during his funeral service.



Lieutenant Holmes served as an officer in the 10th Armored Division (Tigers) during World War II. He had the privilege of leading Soldiers during the Battle of Bastogne as Allied forces pushed into occupied France.

His awards include the Silver Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, French Croix de Guerre, the Bronze Star of Belgium, and the Purple Heart.

Lieutenant Holmes was the last surviving officer of the 10th Armored Division upon his passing on September 9th, 2022.