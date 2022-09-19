Corps of Engineers continues flood risk management projects in Fargo, ND and Moorhead, MN

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858288" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District reached another milestone in its efforts to reduce flood risk to more than 235,000 people in the greater Fargo, North Dakota / Moorhead, Minnesota metro area.



The Corps of Engineers contractor, Ames Construction from Burnsville, Minnesota, is installing the first of two Tainter gates at the Wild Rice Structure near Horace, North Dakota, Sept. 19. The gate was hoisted by a crane and will be welded to control arms that will be used to lift the gate up and down, said Duane Perkins, St. Paul District technical lead engineer for the project.