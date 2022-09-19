Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers continues flood risk management projects in Fargo, ND and Moorhead, MN

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District reached another milestone in its efforts to reduce flood risk to more than 235,000 people in the greater Fargo, North Dakota / Moorhead, Minnesota metro area.

    The Corps of Engineers contractor, Ames Construction from Burnsville, Minnesota, is installing the first of two Tainter gates at the Wild Rice Structure near Horace, North Dakota, Sept. 19. The gate was hoisted by a crane and will be welded to control arms that will be used to lift the gate up and down, said Duane Perkins, St. Paul District technical lead engineer for the project.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 13:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858288
    VIRIN: 220921-A-LI073-002
    Filename: DOD_109232010
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Corps of Engineers continues flood risk management projects in Fargo, ND and Moorhead, MN, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Red River
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    flood protection
    Diversion

