Corps of Engineers continues flood risk management projects in Fargo, ND and Moorhead, MN

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District reached another milestone in its efforts to reduce flood risk to more than 235,000 people in the greater Fargo, North Dakota / Moorhead, Minnesota metro area.
The Corps of Engineers contractor, Ames Construction from Burnsville, Minnesota, is installing the first of two Tainter gates at the Wild Rice Structure near Horace, North Dakota, Sept. 19. The gate was hoisted by a crane and will be welded to control arms that will be used to lift the gate up and down, said Duane Perkins, St. Paul District technical lead engineer for the project.
