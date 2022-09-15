U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Steven J. Siclari and Sgt. Maj. Carl J. Jacobsen with 2nd Radio Battalion address the unit in regards to previous and upcoming events on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 15, 2022 (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes)
|09.15.2022
|09.22.2022 14:30
|Video Productions
|858286
|220915-M-FQ654-1001
|DOD_109232004
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|1
|1
