Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Radio Battalion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Steven J. Siclari and Sgt. Maj. Carl J. Jacobsen with 2nd Radio Battalion address the unit in regards to previous and upcoming events on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 15, 2022 (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacqueline Peguero-Montes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 14:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858286
    VIRIN: 220915-M-FQ654-1001
    Filename: DOD_109232004
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Radio Battalion, by Cpl Jacqueline Peguero-Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Family Day
    II MEF
    II MIG
    USMCNews
    2D Rad Bn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT