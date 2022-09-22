Senior Master Sergeant Mark Ruedy, 168th Maintenance Group, Alaska Air National Guard, is retiring after more than 41 years of service.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 14:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858269
|VIRIN:
|220922-Z-AI276-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109231750
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Air National Guard Airman Retires After 41 Years, by MSgt James Michaels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT