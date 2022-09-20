Participants of the D-Fellows, decentralized fellowship program, discuss the programs success at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, September 20, 2022. The program allowed five airmen to work in a private industry for a month with the goal of improving Fairchild upon their return. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 12:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858259
|VIRIN:
|220920-F-XR671-929
|Filename:
|DOD_109231722
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 92nd ARW D-Fellows Program Highlight, by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT