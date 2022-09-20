Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Participants of the D-Fellows, decentralized fellowship program, discuss the programs success at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, September 20, 2022. The program allowed five airmen to work in a private industry for a month with the goal of improving Fairchild upon their return. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 12:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858259
    VIRIN: 220920-F-XR671-929
    Filename: DOD_109231722
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    This work, 92nd ARW D-Fellows Program Highlight, by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

