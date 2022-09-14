Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Prevention Month part 2: MSgt Leonard Collins

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    MSgt Leonard Collins, 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron first sergeant, shares his story about attempted suicide at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2022. September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 11:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858254
    VIRIN: 220914-F-LD599-822
    Filename: DOD_109231686
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    First Sergeant
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    SPAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT