U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron and 41st RQS execute a combat search and rescue demonstration over Grand Bay Bombing and Gunnery Range at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 9, 2022. Air Rescue Association members, who were once part of the rescue community, attended the demonstration along with a ceremony to celebrate the HH-60W Jolly Green II meeting the criteria for initial operational capability and being postured for declaration. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 11:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858249
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-HU126-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109231608
|Length:
|00:05:35
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 347th RQG hosts CSAR demo, by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
