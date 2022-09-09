Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    347th RQG hosts CSAR demo

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron and 41st RQS execute a combat search and rescue demonstration over Grand Bay Bombing and Gunnery Range at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 9, 2022. Air Rescue Association members, who were once part of the rescue community, attended the demonstration along with a ceremony to celebrate the HH-60W Jolly Green II meeting the criteria for initial operational capability and being postured for declaration. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 11:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858249
    VIRIN: 220909-F-HU126-1001
    Filename: DOD_109231608
    Length: 00:05:35
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Air Combat Command
    38th RQS
    23rd Wing
    41st RQS
    Lead Wing

