347th RQG hosts CSAR demo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858249" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron and 41st RQS execute a combat search and rescue demonstration over Grand Bay Bombing and Gunnery Range at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 9, 2022. Air Rescue Association members, who were once part of the rescue community, attended the demonstration along with a ceremony to celebrate the HH-60W Jolly Green II meeting the criteria for initial operational capability and being postured for declaration. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)