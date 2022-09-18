Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Apache missing man formation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    AH-64 Apache helicopters, operated by Capt. Michael Kromenacker, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Orbin Gonzalez, Capt. Bradford Ritzel and 1st Lt. Joshua Keithline with the North Carolina National Guard, perform an aerial salute known as a missing man formation in honor of CW3 Matthew Ruffner and CW2 Jarett Yoder. They then landed on a new helicopter landing pad at Muir Army Airfield that was dedicated to Ruffner and Yoder. Per the request of the Gold Star Families, this was the first time a helicopter landed on the pad.

    Ruffner and Yoder were AH-64 Apache pilots who were killed when their helicopter crashed in Afghanistan in 2013.

    (U.S. Army video by Col. Tim Zerbe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 12:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858247
    VIRIN: 220922-Z-IK914-1010
    Filename: DOD_109231477
    Length: 00:07:52
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Apache missing man formation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    helicopters

    28th Infantry Division

    KIA

    28th CAB

    28th

    honor

    missing man

    Pennsylvania National Guard

    28th Combat Aviation Brigade

    North Carolina National Guard

    army aviation

    628th Aviation Support Battalion

    AH-64

    RIP

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    aviators

    helicopter

    Apache

    Army

    aviation

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    aviator

    landing pad

    Gap

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    PAARNG

    FTIG

    Missing man formation

    Keystone

    ARNG

    FIG

    28th ID

    628th ASB

    628

    Honor the Fallen

    104th Aviation Regiment

    PNG

    1-104th ARB

    2-104

    1-104th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion

    2-104th GSAB

    Honor them

    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion

    28th ECAB

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    fly army

    Wings of Iron

    Roll on

    Indiantown Gap Military Reservation

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Aviation
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT