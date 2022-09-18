Apache missing man formation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AH-64 Apache helicopters, operated by Capt. Michael Kromenacker, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Orbin Gonzalez, Capt. Bradford Ritzel and 1st Lt. Joshua Keithline with the North Carolina National Guard, perform an aerial salute known as a missing man formation in honor of CW3 Matthew Ruffner and CW2 Jarett Yoder. They then landed on a new helicopter landing pad at Muir Army Airfield that was dedicated to Ruffner and Yoder. Per the request of the Gold Star Families, this was the first time a helicopter landed on the pad.



Ruffner and Yoder were AH-64 Apache pilots who were killed when their helicopter crashed in Afghanistan in 2013.



(U.S. Army video by Col. Tim Zerbe)