AH-64 Apache helicopters, operated by Capt. Michael Kromenacker, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Orbin Gonzalez, Capt. Bradford Ritzel and 1st Lt. Joshua Keithline with the North Carolina National Guard, perform an aerial salute known as a missing man formation in honor of CW3 Matthew Ruffner and CW2 Jarett Yoder. They then landed on a new helicopter landing pad at Muir Army Airfield that was dedicated to Ruffner and Yoder. Per the request of the Gold Star Families, this was the first time a helicopter landed on the pad.
Ruffner and Yoder were AH-64 Apache pilots who were killed when their helicopter crashed in Afghanistan in 2013.
(U.S. Army video by Col. Tim Zerbe)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 12:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858247
|VIRIN:
|220922-Z-IK914-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_109231477
|Length:
|00:07:52
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Apache missing man formation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pennsylvania
helicopters
28th Infantry Division
KIA
28th CAB
28th
honor
missing man
Pennsylvania National Guard
28th Combat Aviation Brigade
North Carolina National Guard
army aviation
628th Aviation Support Battalion
AH-64
RIP
Fort Indiantown Gap
aviators
helicopter
Apache
Army
aviation
National Guard
Army National Guard
aviator
landing pad
Gap
10th Combat Aviation Brigade
PAARNG
FTIG
Missing man formation
Keystone
ARNG
FIG
28th ID
628th ASB
628
Honor the Fallen
104th Aviation Regiment
PNG
1-104th ARB
2-104
1-104th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion
2-104th GSAB
Honor them
2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion
28th ECAB
28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
fly army
Wings of Iron
Roll on
Indiantown Gap Military Reservation
LEAVE A COMMENT