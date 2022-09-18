Apache missing man formation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858246" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An AH-64 Apache helicopter, operated by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jason Antanovich and Maj. Dan Piechocki with the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, lands on a new helicopter landing pad at Muir Army Airfield that was dedicated to CW3 Matthew Ruffner and CW2 Jarett Yoder. Per the request of the Gold Star Families, this was one of the first times a helicopter landed on the pad.



Ruffner and Yoder were AH-64 Apache pilots who were killed when their helicopter crashed in Afghanistan in 2013.



(U.S. Army video by Col. Tim Zerbe)