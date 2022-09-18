Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Apache missing man formation

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    An AH-64 Apache helicopter, operated by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jason Antanovich and Maj. Dan Piechocki with the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, lands on a new helicopter landing pad at Muir Army Airfield that was dedicated to CW3 Matthew Ruffner and CW2 Jarett Yoder. Per the request of the Gold Star Families, this was one of the first times a helicopter landed on the pad.

    Ruffner and Yoder were AH-64 Apache pilots who were killed when their helicopter crashed in Afghanistan in 2013.

    (U.S. Army video by Col. Tim Zerbe)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 12:27
    Missing Man
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    AH-64 Apache
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Aviation
    Muir Army Airfield

