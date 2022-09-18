An AH-64 Apache helicopter, operated by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jason Antanovich and Maj. Dan Piechocki with the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, lands on a new helicopter landing pad at Muir Army Airfield that was dedicated to CW3 Matthew Ruffner and CW2 Jarett Yoder. Per the request of the Gold Star Families, this was one of the first times a helicopter landed on the pad.
Ruffner and Yoder were AH-64 Apache pilots who were killed when their helicopter crashed in Afghanistan in 2013.
(U.S. Army video by Col. Tim Zerbe)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 12:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858246
|VIRIN:
|220922-Z-IK914-2020
|Filename:
|DOD_109231476
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Apache missing man formation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT