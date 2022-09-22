Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Swedish Marines Participate in Archipelago Endeavor 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SWEDEN

    09.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robyn Melvin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Col. Cornelius Hickey, Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, explains the importance of the partnership between the U.S. Marines and Swedish Marines, and how Archipelago Endeavor 22 (AE22) fosters a collaborative sprit between the two nations, Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Sept. 22, 2022. AE22 is an integrated field training exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 11:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 858244
    VIRIN: 220922-N-FP690-1002
    Filename: DOD_109231452
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Swedish Marines Participate in Archipelago Endeavor 22, by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sweden
    Marines
    Collaboration
    ArchipelagoEndeavor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT