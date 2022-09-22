Col. Cornelius Hickey, Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, explains the importance of the partnership between the U.S. Marines and Swedish Marines, and how Archipelago Endeavor 22 (AE22) fosters a collaborative sprit between the two nations, Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Sept. 22, 2022. AE22 is an integrated field training exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 11:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|858244
|VIRIN:
|220922-N-FP690-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109231452
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. and Swedish Marines Participate in Archipelago Endeavor 22, by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT