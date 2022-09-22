U.S. and Swedish Marines Participate in Archipelago Endeavor 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Cornelius Hickey, Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, explains the importance of the partnership between the U.S. Marines and Swedish Marines, and how Archipelago Endeavor 22 (AE22) fosters a collaborative sprit between the two nations, Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Sept. 22, 2022. AE22 is an integrated field training exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces.