    goDocs tutorial

    Advanced Embed Example

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Lisa Iselo, Defense Finance and Accounting Service, works through how to use the goDocs search feature and obtain supporting documents. (Department of Defense video by Lisa Iselo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 10:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858238
    VIRIN: 220921-A-A4440-1001
    Filename: DOD_109231378
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: ROME, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, goDocs tutorial, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

