Recap of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2022. TRADOC’s Best Squad competition highlights 10 squads from across the enterprise’ ability to complete common Soldier tasks and skills as a cohesive, ready and resilient team, Sept. 12-16, 2022 at Fort Benning, Georgia
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 10:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858235
|VIRIN:
|220916-O-EK544-371
|Filename:
|DOD_109231325
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2022 Recap, by Nicholas Session, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
