    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2022 Recap

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by Nicholas Session 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Recap of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2022. TRADOC’s Best Squad competition highlights 10 squads from across the enterprise’ ability to complete common Soldier tasks and skills as a cohesive, ready and resilient team, Sept. 12-16, 2022 at Fort Benning, Georgia

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 10:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858235
    VIRIN: 220916-O-EK544-371
    Filename: DOD_109231325
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    This work, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition 2022 Recap, by Nicholas Session, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC
    BestSquad
    TRADOCBSC22

