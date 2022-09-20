Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phenix City-Central v. IMG

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    09.20.2022

    Video by Capt. Joshua Sik 

    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. Thomas Vickers, Deputy Commander 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, gives a shout our for the Phenix City-Central v. IMG high school football game. Vickers was former principal and assistant head coach for Phenix City-Central.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 08:34
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 858230
    VIRIN: 220920-A-NO292-861
    Filename: DOD_109231195
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: PHENIX CITY, AL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phenix City-Central v. IMG, by CPT Joshua Sik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    135th ESC
    Phenix City-Central v. IMG

