Brig. Gen. Thomas Vickers, Deputy Commander 135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, gives a shout our for the Phenix City-Central v. IMG high school football game. Vickers was former principal and assistant head coach for Phenix City-Central.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 08:34
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|858230
|VIRIN:
|220920-A-NO292-861
|Filename:
|DOD_109231195
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|PHENIX CITY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Phenix City-Central v. IMG, by CPT Joshua Sik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
