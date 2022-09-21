Leaders of the United States Marine Corp, the Swedish Amphibious Corp and the Royal Swedish Navy take part in a symposium covering the ongoing archipelago endeavor exercise (AE22), which was designed to deepen cooperation between the Swedish and the U.S. Marine corps with an aim to learn form each other’s experiences of force development and littoral strike capabilities in contested environments, on Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Sept. 21, 2022. AE22 is an integrated field training exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 08:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|858228
|VIRIN:
|220921-N-FP690-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109231172
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. and Swedish Marines Attend Force Development Seminar, by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
