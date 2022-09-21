U.S. and Swedish Marines Attend Force Development Seminar

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leaders of the United States Marine Corp, the Swedish Amphibious Corp and the Royal Swedish Navy take part in a symposium covering the ongoing archipelago endeavor exercise (AE22), which was designed to deepen cooperation between the Swedish and the U.S. Marine corps with an aim to learn form each other’s experiences of force development and littoral strike capabilities in contested environments, on Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Sept. 21, 2022. AE22 is an integrated field training exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces.