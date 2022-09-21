Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Swedish Marines Attend Force Development Seminar

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SWEDEN

    09.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robyn Melvin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Leaders of the United States Marine Corp, the Swedish Amphibious Corp and the Royal Swedish Navy take part in a symposium covering the ongoing archipelago endeavor exercise (AE22), which was designed to deepen cooperation between the Swedish and the U.S. Marine corps with an aim to learn form each other’s experiences of force development and littoral strike capabilities in contested environments, on Berga Naval Base, Sweden, Sept. 21, 2022. AE22 is an integrated field training exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 08:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 858228
    VIRIN: 220921-N-FP690-1001
    Filename: DOD_109231172
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Swedish Marines Attend Force Development Seminar, by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sweden
    Marines
    Berga
    archipelagoendeavor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT