The Fight Against Landmines Trailer (1 : 1 Aspect Ration)

U.S. Marine Corps and Royal Thai Armed Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians train EOD students at Ta Mor Roi Training area during Humanitarian Mine Action EOD Level 3 in Surin Province, Thailand, Jul. 27, 2022. Royal Thai and American Armed Forces work together to train Thailand Mine Action Center students in EOD level 3 in order to develop an EOD capacity to assist TMAC’s mission of becoming landmine free. This partnership is aligned with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Humanitarian Mine Action Program, which assists partnered nations affected by landmines, explosive remnants of war, and the hazardous effects of unexploded ordnance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 03:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858213
|VIRIN:
|220921-M-LN574-413
|Filename:
|DOD_109230928
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
