    What Does Inclusion Mean to You?

    USAG HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    09.21.2022

    Video by Sgt. Enrique Lozano and Pfc. Kianna Scott

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys senior enlisted leader, and Soldiers assigned to USAG Humphreys describe what inclusion means to them and what it’s like being a part of the community. This video is an official submission for the September Inclusion Cup Competition hosted by the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Enrique Lozano and Spc. Kianna Scott)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 03:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858211
    VIRIN: 220921-A-AU057-1001
    Filename: DOD_109230904
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: USAG HUMPHREYS, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What Does Inclusion Mean to You?, by SGT Enrique Lozano and PFC Kianna Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    BOSS
    Home Away From Home
    IMCOM
    Joint Service
    Single Soldiers

