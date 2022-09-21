What Does Inclusion Mean to You?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys senior enlisted leader, and Soldiers assigned to USAG Humphreys describe what inclusion means to them and what it’s like being a part of the community. This video is an official submission for the September Inclusion Cup Competition hosted by the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Enrique Lozano and Spc. Kianna Scott)