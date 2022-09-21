U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys senior enlisted leader, and Soldiers assigned to USAG Humphreys describe what inclusion means to them and what it’s like being a part of the community. This video is an official submission for the September Inclusion Cup Competition hosted by the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Enrique Lozano and Spc. Kianna Scott)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 03:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858211
|VIRIN:
|220921-A-AU057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109230904
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|USAG HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What Does Inclusion Mean to You?, by SGT Enrique Lozano and PFC Kianna Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT