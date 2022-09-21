Video produced to encourage officers and NCOs to select the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade located at Seoul Air Base (K-16) and USAG Humphreys, Korea as a duty location in their respective assignment marketplace applications.
U.S. Army video produced by Capt. Frank Spatt
Script: Capt. Frank Spatt
2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 23:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858191
|VIRIN:
|220922-A-TR140-621
|Filename:
|DOD_109230444
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Choose 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT