Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Federal Campaign Overseas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.30.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isaac Olivera 

    AFN Humphreys

    Combined Federal Campaign Overseas is a way to donate to an organization that is tailored to an individual. If someone wants to donate they can go to Cfcoverseas.org to browse a list of options. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 00:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 858186
    VIRIN: 220830-F-XS544-1001
    Filename: DOD_109230323
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Federal Campaign Overseas, by SrA Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    CFC
    Humphreyes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT