Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Highlights

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.17.2022

    Video by Luis Casale 

    Visual Information Division, Camp Zama, Japan

    More than 20 Japanese university students participated in an annual summer
    internship program at U.S. Army Garrison Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 21:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858179
    VIRIN: 220930-A-HP734-000
    Filename: DOD_109230264
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Garrison
    U.S. Army Japan
    Japanese Interns

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT