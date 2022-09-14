Cluster Bomb Unit Testing And Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 422 Test and Evaluation Squadron (TES) conducts testing of two different Cluster Bomb Units (CBU) at the Nevada Test and Training Range, Sept 14, 2022. The 422 TES tested a CBU-87 and a CBU-103, using different settings to evaluate bomblet dispersion, pattern, and effectiveness against armored targets. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman First Class Trevor Bell)