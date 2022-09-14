Cluster Bomb Unit Testing And Training

The 422 Test and Evaluation Squadron (TES) conducts testing of two different Cluster Bomb Units (CBU) at the Nevada Test and Training Range, Sept 14, 2022. The 422 TES tested a CBU-87 and a CBU-103, using different settings to evaluate bomblet dispersion, pattern, and effectiveness against armored targets. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman First Class Trevor Bell)
|09.14.2022
|09.22.2022 01:03
|B-Roll
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
