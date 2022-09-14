Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cluster Bomb Unit Testing And Training

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    The 422 Test and Evaluation Squadron (TES) conducts testing of two different Cluster Bomb Units (CBU) at the Nevada Test and Training Range, Sept 14, 2022. The 422 TES tested a CBU-87 and a CBU-103, using different settings to evaluate bomblet dispersion, pattern, and effectiveness against armored targets. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman First Class Trevor Bell)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 01:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    TAGS

    A-10
    Nellis AFB
    NTTR
    422 TES
    CBU

