Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senate Committee Meets on Military Recruiting and Retention

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The Senate Committee on Armed Services hears testimony from Stephanie P. Miller, deputy assistant secretary of defense for military personnel policy, and military leaders in manpower and personnel on recruiting and retention efforts across the Defense Department.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 18:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 858171
    Filename: DOD_109230038
    Length: 01:14:21
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senate Committee Meets on Military Recruiting and Retention , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT