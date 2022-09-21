NERE 2022 B-Roll Package

NERE is a professional recognition event for outstanding civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors that have demonstrated exceptional support for their citizen-Sailor employees above and beyond the requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. NERE also provides selected civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors with a first-hand look at the capabilities, roles, and missions of the U.S. Navy Reserve. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)
Navy Reserve Recognizes Outstanding Civilian Employers at NERE 2022
