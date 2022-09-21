Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain Marquez 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    NERE is a professional recognition event for outstanding civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors that have demonstrated exceptional support for their citizen-Sailor employees above and beyond the requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. NERE also provides selected civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors with a first-hand look at the capabilities, roles, and missions of the U.S. Navy Reserve. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 18:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    This work, NERE 2022 B-Roll Package, by PO1 Arthurgwain Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Reserve Recognizes Outstanding Civilian Employers at NERE 2022

    Navy Reserve
    NERE

