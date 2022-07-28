Sgt. Shannell Thomas, a human resource specialist in the Maryland Army National Guard, talks about life as a soldier and a small business owner in multiple locations in Baltimore, on July 28-29, 2022. Thomas plans to have her seamstress business fully operational by the end of the year. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 17:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858167
|VIRIN:
|220728-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109229974
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Sew-Sew Life of a Seamstress, Soldier, and Sister, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT