    The Sew-Sew Life of a Seamstress, Soldier, and Sister

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Shannell Thomas, a human resource specialist in the Maryland Army National Guard, talks about life as a soldier and a small business owner in multiple locations in Baltimore, on July 28-29, 2022. Thomas plans to have her seamstress business fully operational by the end of the year. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 17:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858167
    VIRIN: 220728-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_109229974
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Sew-Sew Life of a Seamstress, Soldier, and Sister, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sewing
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Seamstress
    Business Owner

