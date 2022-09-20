Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th Civil Support Team helps decontaminate water plant during training event

    COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    The Minnesota National Guard’s 55th Civil Support Team(CST) conducts a Collective Lanes Training, at the Columbia Heights Membrane Plant in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, September 20, 2022. Army North observed the exercise to provide feedback before the unit's Training Proficiency Evaluation next year. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 20:21
    Location: COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN, US 

    Minnesota
    CBRNE
    Civil Support Team
    Army North
    Partnerships
    National Guard

