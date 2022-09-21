Courtesy video containing an overview of the instructional technology unit at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 17:11
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|858161
|VIRIN:
|220921-F-XX345-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109229846
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JBSA Lackland ITU video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT