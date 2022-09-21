USCGC Legare returns from three-month counter narcotics deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll: USCGC Legare (WMEC 912) returned home after patrolling more than 15,000 nautical miles during a three-month deployment to the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean where crew members interdicted U.S.-bound drugs, saved migrant lives at sea, and successfully operated with the Royal Netherlands Navy, Belize Coast Guard, other regional partners’ coast guards, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and the USCGC James (WMSL 754). (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Paloma Orozco and 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)