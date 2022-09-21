Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Legare returns from three-month counter narcotics deployment

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    B-Roll: USCGC Legare (WMEC 912) returned home after patrolling more than 15,000 nautical miles during a three-month deployment to the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean where crew members interdicted U.S.-bound drugs, saved migrant lives at sea, and successfully operated with the Royal Netherlands Navy, Belize Coast Guard, other regional partners’ coast guards, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and the USCGC James (WMSL 754). (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Paloma Orozco and 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 16:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858157
    VIRIN: 220921-G-G0100-1000
    Filename: DOD_109229807
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    USCGC Legare
    Counter Narcotics
    Royal Netherlands Navy
    Belize Coast Guard

