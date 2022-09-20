Army Medicine is modernizing to meet the needs of the Army and joint force. From the foxhole to the fixed facility, the Total Army Medicine Force supports the warfighter, and will continue focusing on readiness to ensure a medically-ready fighting force.
Army Medicine is Army Strong
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 16:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858152
|VIRIN:
|220920-A-NG080-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109229740
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Army Medicine Reform, by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT