Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Medicine Reform

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Video by Joseph Kumzak 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Army Medicine is modernizing to meet the needs of the Army and joint force. From the foxhole to the fixed facility, the Total Army Medicine Force supports the warfighter, and will continue focusing on readiness to ensure a medically-ready fighting force.

    Army Medicine is Army Strong

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 16:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858152
    VIRIN: 220920-A-NG080-001
    Filename: DOD_109229740
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Medicine Reform, by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    reform
    US Army
    modernization
    MEDCOM
    Army Medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT