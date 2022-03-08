VAQ-130 HARM Shoot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL AIR STATION POINT MUGU (Aug. 3, 2022) -- A pilot assigned to the "Zappers" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 conducts a live-fire of an AGM-8C High-Speed Anti-Radiation missile off the coast of Point Mugu, Calif. during a training exercise. Live-fire exercises provide aviators with the technical proficiency and confidence to successfully employ weapons systems when needed in combat. (U.S. Navy video)