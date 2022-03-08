Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VAQ-130 HARM Shoot

    PT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    NAVAL AIR STATION POINT MUGU (Aug. 3, 2022) -- A pilot assigned to the "Zappers" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 conducts a live-fire of an AGM-8C High-Speed Anti-Radiation missile off the coast of Point Mugu, Calif. during a training exercise. Live-fire exercises provide aviators with the technical proficiency and confidence to successfully employ weapons systems when needed in combat. (U.S. Navy video)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: PT MUGU, CA, US

