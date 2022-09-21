New York Foreign Press Center Virtual Briefing with Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez Update on U.S. Efforts to Promote Energy Security.
NY, UNITED STATES
09.21.2022
Courtesy Video
New York Foreign Press Center Virtual Briefing with Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez Update on U.S. Efforts to Promote Energy Security.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 15:13
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|858139
|Filename:
|DOD_109229473
|Length:
|00:25:02
|Location:
|NY, US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
New York Foreign Press Center Virtual Briefing with Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez Update on U.S. Efforts to Promote Energy Security.
LEAVE A COMMENT