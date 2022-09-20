Captain Tara Reynolds and Kevin Gormley conduct a maintenance run of USACE Survey Vessel EWELL. The USACE Marine Design Center managed the design and construction of the this craft on behalf of the USACE Norfolk District. The 61' vessel is a Foil Assisted Catamaran, with an aluminum hull and stainless steel hydrofoils.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858135
|VIRIN:
|220920-A-HU469-726
|Filename:
|DOD_109229422
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maintenance Run of the Ewell - B-Roll, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
