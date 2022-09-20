Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance Run of the Ewell - B-Roll

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    Captain Tara Reynolds and Kevin Gormley conduct a maintenance run of USACE Survey Vessel EWELL. The USACE Marine Design Center managed the design and construction of the this craft on behalf of the USACE Norfolk District. The 61' vessel is a Foil Assisted Catamaran, with an aluminum hull and stainless steel hydrofoils.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858135
    VIRIN: 220920-A-HU469-726
    Filename: DOD_109229422
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    This work, Maintenance Run of the Ewell - B-Roll, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

