Maintenance Run of the Ewell - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858135" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Captain Tara Reynolds and Kevin Gormley conduct a maintenance run of USACE Survey Vessel EWELL. The USACE Marine Design Center managed the design and construction of the this craft on behalf of the USACE Norfolk District. The 61' vessel is a Foil Assisted Catamaran, with an aluminum hull and stainless steel hydrofoils.