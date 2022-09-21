A WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., flies inside the eye of Hurricane Fiona Sept. 21, 2022. The 53rd WRS falls under the Air Force Reserve's 403rd Wing and flies missions into tropical weather systems to collect atmospheric data to send to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Ryan Rickert)
