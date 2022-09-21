video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., flies inside the eye of Hurricane Fiona Sept. 21, 2022. The 53rd WRS falls under the Air Force Reserve's 403rd Wing and flies missions into tropical weather systems to collect atmospheric data to send to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Lt. Col. Ryan Rickert)