Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing prepares for take-off from Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon, in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command's (NORAD) Operation Noble Defender (OND), Sept. 14, 2022. This routine Noble Defender operation demonstrates the Air National Guard's ability to launch at a moment's notice from dispersed air and maritime locations to defend northern approaches in multiple regions across the continent.
NORAD is a bi-national Canadian and American command that employs a network of aerial, ground-based, and space-based sensors, air-to-air refueling tankers, and fighter aircraft controlled by a sophisticated command and control network to deter, detect, and defend against aerial threats that originate outside or within North American airspace.
(U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 14:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858126
|VIRIN:
|220921-Z-WL379-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109229300
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Airpower anytime, anywhere - Operation Noble Defender - Oregon National Guard Social Media, by Jay Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT