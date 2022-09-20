Retiree Appreciation PSA

Come join BACH for Retiree Appreciation Day! Dozens of agencies and vendors will also be available to provide information and services during the installation’s annual Retiree Appreciation Day, from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Soldier Support Center.
