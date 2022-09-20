Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retiree Appreciation PSA

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Come join BACH for Retiree Appreciation Day! Dozens of agencies and vendors will also be available to provide information and services during the installation’s annual Retiree Appreciation Day, from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Soldier Support Center.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 12:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 858114
    VIRIN: 220920-A-DQ133-808
    Filename: DOD_109229087
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retiree Appreciation PSA, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

