Coast Guard repatriates 15 people to Cuba

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Pabo Valent’s crew interdicts an illegal rustic vessel after it was located by an aircrew from Air Station Miami approximately 40 miles south of Lower Matecumbe Key, Florida, Sept. 19, 2022.

There were no immediate medical concerns. The Valent repatriated the 15 people aboard on Sept. 21, 2022.

(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)