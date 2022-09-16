U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing participate in a fire and emergency services disaster preparedness and mass casualty exercise at Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Sept. 16, 2022. The exercise consisted of numerous areas, including victim assistance, proper gear usage and numerous fire suppression techniques. The West Virginia State Fire Acadamy provided the aircraft fire simulator for a realistic fire response scenario, and unit members from across base volunteered as victims to facilitate victim response training.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 12:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858102
|VIRIN:
|220916-Z-NW011-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109228925
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 167th Airlift Wing conducts emergency response exercise, by AB James DeCicco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
