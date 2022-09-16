Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    167th Airlift Wing conducts emergency response exercise

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by Airman James DeCicco 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing participate in a fire and emergency services disaster preparedness and mass casualty exercise at Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Sept. 16, 2022. The exercise consisted of numerous areas, including victim assistance, proper gear usage and numerous fire suppression techniques. The West Virginia State Fire Acadamy provided the aircraft fire simulator for a realistic fire response scenario, and unit members from across base volunteered as victims to facilitate victim response training.

    TAGS

    Emergency response
    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    WVANG
    167AW

