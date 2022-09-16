167th Airlift Wing conducts emergency response exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing participate in a fire and emergency services disaster preparedness and mass casualty exercise at Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Sept. 16, 2022. The exercise consisted of numerous areas, including victim assistance, proper gear usage and numerous fire suppression techniques. The West Virginia State Fire Acadamy provided the aircraft fire simulator for a realistic fire response scenario, and unit members from across base volunteered as victims to facilitate victim response training.