Tech. Sgt. Steven Nabb discusses the importance of physical fitness as a firefighter in the Delaware Air National Guard. It is mission essential for firefighters to maintain their body so they are prepared to preform whenever necessary. (Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Brandan Hollis)
