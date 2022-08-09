video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tech. Sgt. Steven Nabb discusses the importance of physical fitness as a firefighter in the Delaware Air National Guard. It is mission essential for firefighters to maintain their body so they are prepared to preform whenever necessary. (Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Brandan Hollis)