    77th Army Band rocks out at the Hear on Heard street festival in Edmond, OK

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Video by Bryan Araujo and Donald Herrick

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    77th Army Band rocks out at the Hear on Heard street festival. Heard on Hurd is a street festival in downtown Edmond powered by Citizens Bank of Edmond that features more than 60 retail and food vendors and local, live performing artists in Edmond, OK

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 11:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858086
    VIRIN: 220921-D-LN300-167
    Filename: DOD_109228717
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 77th Army Band rocks out at the Hear on Heard street festival in Edmond, OK, by Bryan Araujo and Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Band
    Fort Sill
    Tradoc
    music
    FCoE
    77th Army Band

