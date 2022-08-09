Firefighter Sean Maclaren discusses his experience in the Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department. Maclaren served as a military member in the Delaware Air National Guard as a firefighter before retiring and continuing to serve the base in a civilian status. (Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Brandan Hollis)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 12:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|858084
|VIRIN:
|220908-Z-KH104-1040
|Filename:
|DOD_109228704
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighter Sean Maclaren Discusses His Experience in the Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department, by SrA Brandan Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT