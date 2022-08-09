Staff Sgt. Shawn Tabor discusses the importance of training in the Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department. Tabor is a Non Commissioned Officer in the fire department and serves in a leadership role for less experienced Airmen. (Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Brandan Hollis)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 12:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|858083
|VIRIN:
|220908-Z-KH104-1047
|Filename:
|DOD_109228702
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Shawn Tabor Discusses the Importance of Training in the Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department, by SrA Brandan Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT