    Staff Sgt. Shawn Tabor Discusses the Importance of Training in the Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Brandan Hollis 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Shawn Tabor discusses the importance of training in the Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department. Tabor is a Non Commissioned Officer in the fire department and serves in a leadership role for less experienced Airmen. (Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Brandan Hollis)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 12:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 858083
    VIRIN: 220908-Z-KH104-1047
    Filename: DOD_109228702
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Staff Sgt. Shawn Tabor Discusses the Importance of Training in the Delaware Air National Guard Fire Department, by SrA Brandan Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Firefighter
    NCO
    Delaware
    Training

