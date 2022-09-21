Members of the U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron coordinate transportation and drive busses on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 21, 2022. 379th ELRS Vehicle Management section is responsible for the AUAB bus system, as well as many of the vehicles on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 09:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858073
|VIRIN:
|220921-F-LB784-494
|Filename:
|DOD_109228466
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ground Transportation Drives the Mission Forward, by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS
