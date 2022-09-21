Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ground Transportation Drives the Mission Forward

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.21.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron coordinate transportation and drive busses on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 21, 2022. 379th ELRS Vehicle Management section is responsible for the AUAB bus system, as well as many of the vehicles on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 09:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858073
    VIRIN: 220921-F-LB784-494
    Filename: DOD_109228466
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

