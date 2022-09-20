379th ELRS Keeps Munitions Moving

Airmen from the 379th Expeditionary Logistic Readiness Squadron load munitions onto a transport vehicle in preparation for upload to an aircraft on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 20, 2022. ELRS is responsible for safely transporting the munitions from their storage facility to the flight line. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)
