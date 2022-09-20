Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th ELRS Keeps Munitions Moving

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.20.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 379th Expeditionary Logistic Readiness Squadron load munitions onto a transport vehicle in preparation for upload to an aircraft on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 20, 2022. ELRS is responsible for safely transporting the munitions from their storage facility to the flight line. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 09:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858068
    VIRIN: 220920-F-LB784-828
    Filename: DOD_109228411
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 379th ELRS Keeps Munitions Moving, by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C17
    Transport
    Munitions
    ELRS
    ReadyAF

