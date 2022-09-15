NSWC Panama City Division: The Navy Research Lab's Early Years (1945 - 1955)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mr. Don Shepherd, former Navy Lab physicist of Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) and Command history enthusiast, shares his presentation about the early year heritage (1945 - 1955) of the Navy Lab in Panama City, Fla. The presentation highlights several of the pioneers who shaped NSWC PCD and how it evolved through its contributions during WWII, the Korean War and how it continued into its essential present-day role.