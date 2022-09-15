NSWC Panama City Division: The Navy Research Lab's Early Years (1945 - 1955)

Mr. Don Shepherd, former Navy Lab physicist of Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) and Command history enthusiast, shares his presentation about the early year heritage (1945 - 1955) of the Navy Lab in Panama City, Fla. The presentation highlights several of the pioneers who shaped NSWC PCD and how it evolved through its contributions during WWII, the Korean War and how it continued into its essential present-day role.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 11:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|858067
|VIRIN:
|220915-N-CD100-077
|Filename:
|DOD_109228409
|Length:
|00:52:36
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
