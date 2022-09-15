Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC Panama City Division: The Navy Research Lab's Early Years (1945 - 1955)

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Anthony Powers and Jeremy Roman

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    Mr. Don Shepherd, former Navy Lab physicist of Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) and Command history enthusiast, shares his presentation about the early year heritage (1945 - 1955) of the Navy Lab in Panama City, Fla. The presentation highlights several of the pioneers who shaped NSWC PCD and how it evolved through its contributions during WWII, the Korean War and how it continued into its essential present-day role.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 11:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 858067
    VIRIN: 220915-N-CD100-077
    Filename: DOD_109228409
    Length: 00:52:36
    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    heritage
    history
    NAVSEA
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division
    Navy Lab

