Eager Lion 2022 | Task Force Spartan

Eager Lion 22 is a multilateral exercise hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF). (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 02:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858047
|VIRIN:
|220915-Z-WF264-1001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_109228143
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JO
|Hometown:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
