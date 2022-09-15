Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eager Lion 2022 | Task Force Spartan

    JORDAN

    09.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw 

    Task Force Spartan

    Eager Lion 22 is a multilateral exercise hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF). (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Ramshaw)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 02:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858047
    VIRIN: 220915-Z-WF264-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_109228143
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JO
    Hometown: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Eager Lion 2022 | Task Force Spartan, by SGT Nicholas Ramshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Spartan
    35th Infantry Division
    EagerLion22
    EL22

