Pacific News: Sep. 20, 2022

On this Pacific News: The Sentinel-class fast response Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry visits Papua New Guinea Australia and the Federated States of Micronesia before returning to their homeport of Apra Harbor, Guam, the Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency hosts a ceremony for National POW/MIA Recognition Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, and the Indonesian Armed Forces and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command complete STAFFEX Exercise Gema Bhatkti 2022.