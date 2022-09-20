Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: Sep. 20, 2022

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: The Sentinel-class fast response Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry visits Papua New Guinea Australia and the Federated States of Micronesia before returning to their homeport of Apra Harbor, Guam, the Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency hosts a ceremony for National POW/MIA Recognition Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, and the Indonesian Armed Forces and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command complete STAFFEX Exercise Gema Bhatkti 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 19:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 858032
    VIRIN: 220920-N-MD802-1001
    Filename: DOD_109227937
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    POW/MIA
    IndoAsiaPacific
    DPAA
    IndoPacom
    Gema Bhakti 2022
    USCGC Oliver Henry

