    Typhoon Nanmadol - B-Roll Package

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.18.2022

    Video by Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Video footage of Typhoon Nanmadol at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 18, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 19:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858028
    VIRIN: 220918-M-MY099-1001
    Filename: DOD_109227890
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    rain
    flooding
    typhoon
    wind
    natural disasters
    Yamaguchi

