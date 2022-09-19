Pacific Partnership 2022 Mission Overview

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.19.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Raphael McCorey 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Pacific Partnership 2022 concluded its mission after completing four mission stops in Vietnam, Palau, the Philippines and Solomon Islands. Highlights include 372 surgeries conducted, 3,713 dental patients serviced, 1,696 animals treated, and 3,861 optometry patients seen; 82 host nation outreach events, including 40 band concerts and 42 sports days, beach cleanups, school visits and more, involving more than 50,000 members of the community; 8 major construction projects across Vietnam, the Philippines and Solomon Islands, in addition to fly-in Seabee teams building 2 schools in Papua New Guinea and Fiji; and 546 host nation HA/DR professionals coming together over four mission stops to train in disaster response. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raphael McCorey)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 19:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858023
    VIRIN: 220919-N-XB470-1001
    Filename: DOD_109227861
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

