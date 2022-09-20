Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMS Queen Elizabeth pulls into Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Glotzbach 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    NORFOLK (Sep. 20, 2022)- The British Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (RO8) pulls into Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled port visit. Queen Elizabeth recently fired a 96-gun salute during it's transit to the United States to honor the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Glotzbach)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 17:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858017
    VIRIN: 220920-N-DQ787-1001
    Filename: DOD_109227618
    Length: 00:05:17
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMS Queen Elizabeth pulls into Naval Station Norfolk, by PO2 David Glotzbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy
    Wasp
    Britain
    NOB
    Queen Elizabeth

