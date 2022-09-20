HMS Queen Elizabeth pulls into Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK (Sep. 20, 2022)- The British Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (RO8) pulls into Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled port visit. Queen Elizabeth recently fired a 96-gun salute during it's transit to the United States to honor the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Glotzbach)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 17:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858017
|VIRIN:
|220920-N-DQ787-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109227618
|Length:
|00:05:17
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
