Pvt. Brooke Frederick (National Guard) and Spc. James Stapleton (Active Component), Traniees in teh 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment speak about their motivations for joining the Army and what they have learned from Basic Combat Training.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 20:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858015
|VIRIN:
|220913-A-NV630-308
|Filename:
|DOD_109227514
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment (BCT), by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT