Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment (BCT)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Pvt. Brooke Frederick (National Guard) and Spc. James Stapleton (Active Component), Traniees in teh 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment speak about their motivations for joining the Army and what they have learned from Basic Combat Training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 20:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858015
    VIRIN: 220913-A-NV630-308
    Filename: DOD_109227514
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment (BCT), by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARMY
    GOARMY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT