    Dallas Cowboys Shoutout - PFC Dylan Summerlin

    FIJI

    09.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Pfc. Dylan Summerlin, B Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division giment gives a shout out to the Dallas Cowboys.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 16:02
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 858013
    VIRIN: 220920-A-MT359-002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_109227391
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FJ
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dallas Cowboys Shoutout - PFC Dylan Summerlin, by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    3IBCT
    25ID
    NFL2022

