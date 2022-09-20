The Northern Agility exercise series exemplifies the Michigan Air National Guards’s progressive vision for fighter forward arming and refueling training that will land aircraft in an austere landing zone, continuing to champion Agile Combat Employment(ACE) and adaptive basing concepts for the U.S. Air Force. ACE not only requires novel equipment, but also innovative Airmen that can support the Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA) concept. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 15:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858010
|VIRIN:
|220920-F-SB302-091
|Filename:
|DOD_109227357
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Northern Agility 22-2, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT