Northern Agility 22-2

The Northern Agility exercise series exemplifies the Michigan Air National Guards’s progressive vision for fighter forward arming and refueling training that will land aircraft in an austere landing zone, continuing to champion Agile Combat Employment(ACE) and adaptive basing concepts for the U.S. Air Force. ACE not only requires novel equipment, but also innovative Airmen that can support the Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA) concept. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)