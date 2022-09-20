Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Agility 22-2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MI, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    The Northern Agility exercise series exemplifies the Michigan Air National Guards’s progressive vision for fighter forward arming and refueling training that will land aircraft in an austere landing zone, continuing to champion Agile Combat Employment(ACE) and adaptive basing concepts for the U.S. Air Force. ACE not only requires novel equipment, but also innovative Airmen that can support the Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA) concept. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 15:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858010
    VIRIN: 220920-F-SB302-091
    Filename: DOD_109227357
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: MI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Agility 22-2, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    ACE
    Michigan National Guard
    Agile Combat Employment
    Northern Agility 22-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT